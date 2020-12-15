Brand-New Snowfall Projections Released For Powerful Nor'easter With Updated Timing For Storm

One of the most potent snowstorms in several years is set to slam the area with the brand-new models calling for a foot or more of accumulation for most of the region and wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour that could cause power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 through 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible during much of that time frame, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement on the powerful Nor'easter issued early Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Generally, total snow accumulations of 12 to 17 inches are now expected, according to the latest forecast released by the National Weather Service early Tuesday evening.

See the first two images above for projections south of I-84 (first image) and north of I-84 (second image).

There is some uncertainly for Long Island, as any mixing of precipitation could lessen totals, essential on Eastern Long Island, with snowfall totals ranging from 2 to 11 inches, depending on the location.

Less snowfall is expected farther north of I-84, with higher amounts farther south. But any change in the track of the storm could result in changes.

In areas, seeing the heaviest snow, near-blizzard conditions are possible at times, with strong winds, blowing and drifting snow, and scattered power outages. (See the third image above.)

The blockbuster storm is due to arrive in the late afternoon on Wednesday (around 5 p.m. for most of the region) and continue into late Thursday morning. That will be followed by scattered flurries Thursday afternoon.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.