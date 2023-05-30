‘We Will Hold Him In Our Hearts Forever’: Oyster Bay Teen's Body Found, Family Announces

Jack Koch, aged 19, of Locust Valley, first went missing on the night of Monday, May 15 when he went boating with an 18-year-old friend, according to the Nassau County Police.

Earlier Report: Teen Boater Missing After Falling Into Water On Centre Island

The two teens had gone sailing on Centre Island in Oyster Bay Harbor, but shortly after setting sail, Koch fell into the water.

On Sunday, May 28, the teen’s family announced that Jack’s body was recovered by a local fisherman near Caumsett Park in Lloyd Neck Harbor.

“While our hearts are broken at the loss of Jack, we are relieved he has been returned to us and grateful for the outpouring of love, generosity, and support from our wonderful community,” said Kate Koch, Jack’s mother.

“Jack was the most loyal, kind, and hardworking young man and we will hold him in our hearts forever.”

In the wake of the teen’s passing, friends of the Koch family have set up a fundraiser to support Jake’s mother and two brothers, Will and Henry, during their time of need.

“Kate, Will, and Henry have suffered an unimaginable loss with the tragic and unexpected passing of Jack,” the GoFundMe description reads, “He was the son and brother that everyone wishes for: compassionate, hard-working, thoughtful, smart, funny.”

Over the three days since the GoFundMe was launched, the community has gathered over $60,000 for the grieving family, with many leaving sympathetic messages in addition to their donation.

Donor Madhavi Kadiyala wrote that they were “deeply saddened” to hear of Jack’s passing.

“Jack was always a happy and joyful person and lit up any room with his sweet presence,” Kadiyala wrote.

“May Jack’s beautiful spirit remain with us in all our lives.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

