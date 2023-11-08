Watch: Trio Of Burglars Caught On Video, Flee Scene In Roslyn Heights Police Say

It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Roslyn Estates, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., the trio snuck into the backyard of a home on The Birches.

Once there, one of the three pried open the house’s window and climbed inside, unknowingly being recorded on the homeowner’s security cameras.

The house alarm went off, prompting the intruder to leave through a door. The trio fled north towards The Maple in a white four-door sedan.

No further details, including a description of the suspects, were released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, detectives encourage anyone with information regarding the break-in to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

