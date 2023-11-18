Fair 54°

SHARE

Watch: Man Destroys Menorah On Hempstead Front Lawn

Police are searching for a man who caused thousands of dollars of damage in what appears to be a hate crime.

<p>Nassau County Police are searching for this man, who was caught on video damaging a menorah on Nassau Boulevard.&nbsp;</p>

Nassau County Police are searching for this man, who was caught on video damaging a menorah on Nassau Boulevard. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Recognize him?

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police, the unknown vandal walked up to a large menorah sitting on the front lawn of a Nassau Boulevard home just after 12:30 a.m.

He then used an unknown object to smash two of the menorah’s lightbulbs, causing approximately $2,000 worth of damage before fleeing on foot.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police describe the suspect as an adult man who was last seen wearing dark clothes and a black backpack.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE