Watch: Man Destroys Menorah On Hempstead Front Lawn

It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police, the unknown vandal walked up to a large menorah sitting on the front lawn of a Nassau Boulevard home just after 12:30 a.m.

He then used an unknown object to smash two of the menorah’s lightbulbs, causing approximately $2,000 worth of damage before fleeing on foot.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police describe the suspect as an adult man who was last seen wearing dark clothes and a black backpack.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

