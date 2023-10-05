Fair 69°

Watch: DoorDash Driver Steals Packages, Using Food As Cover, In Manhasset

A food delivery driver was caught with her hand in the cookie jar after a doorbell camera caught her stealing a package from a Long Island porch, police said.

Juliana Saggaram, age 33 of Queens, was arrested after she was caught using her status as a DoorDash employee to steal a package from a woman in Manhasset, police said.
Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Manhasset, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., 33-year-old Juliana Saggaram of Queens was on the clock as a DoorDash delivery driver.

After picking up Chipotle for a customer, police said Saggaram drove around a neighborhood at Highland Terrace, scanning the area for packages.

Then, she struck.

According to authorities, as well as a video captured on the victim’s Ring camera, Saggaram, using the Chipotle order in hand as a cover, walked up to the porch, grabbed a package, and ran.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, reported the crime to police. 

Saggaram was also found to be responsible for an additional theft just a half-hour later in Sands Point.

She was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and charged with two counts of petit larceny. She is due in court on Friday, Oct. 20.

Detectives also encourage anyone who feels as if they may have been a victim of a similar crime to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

