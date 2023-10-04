Fair 76°

Wantagh Pub Holding Fundraiser For Farmingdale HS Band

A Long Island eatery and concert hall, along with local police unions and a children’s foundation, will be hosting an event to raise money for the band students who lost their beloved mentor just two weeks prior.

Mulcahy's Pub, located in Wantagh, will host a buffet and raffle event on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 4 to raise money for the students of the Farmingdale High School band.
Sophie Grieser
On Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Wantagh’s Mulcahy’s Pub will be hosting the “Friends of Farmingdale High School Fund” event, in conjunction with Nassau County police unions and the John Thiessen Children’s Foundation.

The event, which will be located at the pub (on 3232 Railroad Avenue), will feature a buffet, open bar, live auction, and raffle events – with all proceeds going to the Farmingdale High School marching band.

In a post announcing the event, Mulcahy’s Pub thanked the NCPD and John Thiessen Children’s Foundation for bringing the community together for the cause.

“Our thoughts remain with those affected,” the eatery wrote.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, a bus carrying FHS marching band students crashed on I-84 in Orange County, killing the band’s beloved director and a longtime chaperone.

Dozens were injured, including five children who were in critical condition but are now expected to pull through.

The event comes hot on the tail of other displays of support from the community in the form of GoFundMe campaigns for victims and other Long Island schools donning Farmingdale’s colors.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and cost $70 per adult or $50 per child. Mulcahy’s said that all proceeds would go towards the band, and did not hint at what may be for auction.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here

