'Violent' Man Breaks Elmont -Woman's Belongings During Fight, Resists Arrest: Police

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, a 45-year-old Elmont woman had just returned to her Heathcote Road home with her two teen daughters, ages 14 and 17.

When they arrived, the mother got into a verbal argument with Tristan Jobity, a 38-year-old from Queens, according to Nassau County Police.

Though it is currently unclear what, if any, Jobity’s relationship is with the family, the fight soon turned physical, as he began to pick up items around the house and break them, including grabbing the woman’s cell phone as she attempted to contact the police.

The mother and teens fled the home and returned with officers.

Jobity, who was still at the scene, was placed under arrest, and injured arresting officers when he allegedly became “violent and combative.”

He is charged with:

Assault;

Criminal mischief, both second- and fourth-degree;

Resisting arrest; and

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Jobity is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

