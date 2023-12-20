Violent Carjacking At Roosevelt Field Mall Leaves Woman Injured: Police

It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in East Garden City.

According to Nassau County Police, a 44-year-old woman was leaving the Roosevelt Field Mall at approximately 5:30 p.m. She was walking to her car, a 2020 gray Lamborghini URIS, which was parked on the top level of the red parking garage.

However, when she got into the car, the carjackers struck, forcing her car door open as one man pulled her out of the driver’s seat.

Police said one man held the woman down as a second one got in the driver’s seat, and both began to search her jacket for the keys.

After securing them, the duo drove off in her car, leaving her with pain, swelling, and bruising to her left leg and ankle, according to authorities.

The thieves were described as adult men wearing all-black clothing and face masks.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking is urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

