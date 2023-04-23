New Update: Search Ongoing For Thief Who Stole Running BMW In Front Of Merrick Home

Nassau County Police reported that the incident occurred at approximately 7:14 a.m. in Merrick on Wednesday, April 19.

An unknown man was dropped off in front of a Girard Place home by a gray SUV, according to a video captured by a home’s security camera.

Once dropped off, the subject got into an empty BMW X7 that had been left running and fled the scene, going south on Girard Place.

The man was described as wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

According to authorities, the BMW was abandoned a short time later and was recovered by police on the LIE in the westbound lanes near exit 36.

The full video of the crime can be found here.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

