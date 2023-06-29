Victim In DWI Crash Identified As Uniondale Man, Dies From Injuries: Police

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. in Uniondale, according to the Nassau County Police.

The victim, now identified as Uniondale resident Sergio Vera, aged 60, was crossing south on Front Street near New York Avenue when he was struck by a 2018 Mercedes Benz.

Vera sustained head trauma and was listed in critical condition. Police announced on Thursday, June 29 that Vera succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, 44-year-old Eric O. Wheatley, was arrested an hour after the incident.

He was charged with:

Vehicular assault

Driving while intoxicated

Wheatley is due in First District Court on Wednesday, July 26.

