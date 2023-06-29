Mostly Cloudy 76°

Victim In DWI Crash Identified As Uniondale Man, Dies From Injuries: Police

A man critically injured in an alleged DWI crash on Long Island has been identified, and succumbed to his injuries, police reported.

Eric O. Wheatley, aged 44, was arrested on DWI charges after striking 60-year-old Sergio Vera as he was crossing the street, leading to Vera's death, police said.
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. in Uniondale, according to the Nassau County Police.

The victim, now identified as Uniondale resident Sergio Vera, aged 60, was crossing south on Front Street near New York Avenue when he was struck by a 2018 Mercedes Benz.

Vera sustained head trauma and was listed in critical condition. Police announced on Thursday, June 29 that Vera succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, 44-year-old Eric O. Wheatley, was arrested an hour after the incident.

He was charged with:

  • Vehicular assault
  • Driving while intoxicated

Wheatley is due in First District Court on Wednesday, July 26. 

