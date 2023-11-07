'Vicious' Stabber Sentenced For Killing Levittown Uncle

On Monday, Nov. 6, 44-year-old David Cahoon of Dix Hills received his sentence of 25 years to life for the brutal December 2018 stabbing, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

David had been convicted by a jury in June 2023 of killing his uncle, William Cahoon, who was 70.

On January 4, 2019, William’s body was found after concerned staff members of the Milleridge Inn requested a wellness check, as the regular customer had not dined in the restaurant for four weeks.

His body was in the back bedroom of his Levittown home, covered in approximately 16 stab wounds to the head, neck, and chest.

The following investigation revealed that David had murdered William on December 3, 2018, leaving his uncle’s body for over a month.

Additionally, David was discovered to have fraudulently cashed a $1,800 check from his uncle’s bank account.

“With this lengthy prison sentence, he is being held accountable for his violence,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

The jury spent one day deliberating before delivering the verdict, convicting David of:

Murder;

Possession of a forged instrument; and

Grand larceny.

He received the maximum sentence.

