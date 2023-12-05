Valley Stream Soccer Coach Sentenced For Raping Player, Endangering 2 Others

Sean Johnsen, age 38 of Valley Stream, received his sentence of one to three years in prison on Tuesday, Dec. 5 for his conduct three years prior, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

From April 2020 through August 2020, Johnsen, who was a teacher at a private school and coached a soccer team, reportedly had sex with an underage player on multiple occasions, including in his car and in a hotel.

Johnsen also solicited nude photographs and videos from the teen, who was 15 years old when the abuse started.

According to the DA’s Office, he was found to have propositioned a second player and endangered the welfare of a third.

“Parents entrust their children to sports coaches and teachers every day, assuming that these professionals will care for their kids and help them to grow and succeed,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“This defendant exploited his position and standing in the community to prey on adolescent girls, manipulate them, and groom them into inappropriate relationships. Today, he is held accountable for that despicable violation of trust with prison time.”

Johnsen pleaded guilty in August 2023 to the following charges:

Use of a child in a sexual performance;

Rape;

Criminal sex act in the third degree; and

Endangering the welfare of a child, three counts.

He was originally arrested on October 29, 2020.

