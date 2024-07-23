Light Rain Fog/Mist 72°

Valley Stream Man Slashes Woman With Knife During Fight: Police

A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly slashing a woman with a knife as she attempted to break up a fight.

Jose Velasquez, age 38, of Valley Stream, was arrested on Monday, July 22, in Valley Stream, Nassau County Police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22, at the J & F Jimenez Deli at 240 Rockaway Ave. 

According to Nassau County Police, the woman told officers she was attempting to break up a fight when Velasquez slashed her left hand.

Velasquez was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon and held for arraignment early Monday, July 22.

The victim refused medical treatment, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

