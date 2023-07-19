Valley Stream Mall Thief Caught Hiding In Jewelry Kiosk: Police

The incident occurred early in the morning on Monday, July 17 at the Green Acres Mall, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., 37-year-old Rodolfo Umana of Valley Stream was captured on security cameras entering the gated underground delivery area of the mall.

Umana then was seen going into the maintenance personnel locker room, where he allegedly rummaged through and caused damage to lockers.

Police searched the mall, and Umana was found trying to hide inside the Banter Jewelry Kiosk. He was arrested without incident.

Umana is charged with burglary and is scheduled to appear at First District Court on Tuesday, July 18.

