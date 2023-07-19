Overcast 77°

Valley Stream Mall Thief Caught Hiding In Jewelry Kiosk: Police

A Long Island man was nabbed for allegedly burglarizing a local mall, police said, launching a search of the mall.

Valley Stream resident Rodolfo Umana, aged 37, was arrested after he allegedly burglarized a mall, police said.
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred early in the morning on Monday, July 17 at the Green Acres Mall, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., 37-year-old Rodolfo Umana of Valley Stream was captured on security cameras entering the gated underground delivery area of the mall.

Umana then was seen going into the maintenance personnel locker room, where he allegedly rummaged through and caused damage to lockers.

Police searched the mall, and Umana was found trying to hide inside the Banter Jewelry Kiosk. He was arrested without incident.

Umana is charged with burglary and is scheduled to appear at First District Court on Tuesday, July 18. 

