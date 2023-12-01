USPS Robbery: Trio Stole Keys From Hempstead Worker, Sold On Instagram, DA Claims

The Nassau County District Attorney announced the trio’s indictment on Wednesday, Nov. 29, for the two alleged robberies, which occurred in early 2023.

Kimora Dupree, age 20 of Elmont, Melajah Taffe, age 22 of Valley Stream, and a third person, first struck on February 26, 2023, the DA’s Office claimed.

Just after 3:30 p.m., an unsuspecting USPS worker was walking up to the front of a Hempstead home when the third person, who has not been identified due to their age, came up behind the worker, threatening them with a gun.

After demanding the worker hand over their keys, the teen allegedly ripped the keys off the mail carrier’s belt and ran, hopping in a vehicle manned by Taffe and taking off.

Then, on March 22, the two struck again, this time in Whitestone, Queens.

Once again, the teen is said to have pointed a gun at another postal worker, taking their keys and traveling with Taffe back to Nassau County.

In both cases, the duo brought the keys back to Dupree, who would then post the keys to Instagram in an attempt to sell them.

Dupree also reportedly messaged drivers over the app to identify them for Taffe and the teen.

In all, the thieves stole a mail truck key and two other postal keys, which could open all the mailboxes, collection boxes, parcel lockers, and more along the mail carrier’s route.

“We will not allow Nassau County’s dedicated mail carriers to be victimized,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

The USPS New York Division Inspector in Charge Daniel B. Brubaker added, “Our top priority is the safety and security of our dedicated employees, and anyone that threatens or harms them will have to answer to Postal Inspectors.”

All three suspects were charged with the following violent felonies:

First-degree robbery, two counts; and

Second-degree robbery, two counts.

They pleaded not guilty.

Dupree is due back in court on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024; Taffe is scheduled to re-appear later that week on Friday, Jan. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.