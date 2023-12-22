Fair 38°

Upgrades Finished At Northern State Parkway Interchange In Westbury: What's New

After over a year of work, and even more years of planning, a busy interchange on Long Island’s Northern State Parkway is finished just in time for the rush of holiday traffic.

Upgrades at the interchange of the Northern State Parkway, Glen Cove Road, and Jericho Turnpike have been completed, transportation officials said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Transportation
After over a year of work, the updates to the intersection have finally been completed.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Transportation
Sophie Grieser
The interchange of the Northern State Parkway, Jericho Turnpike, and Glen Cove Road – located on the borders of Westbury and Old Westbury – has been upgraded, transportation officials announced on Friday, Dec. 22.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the changes are meant to help both drivers and pedestrians have a safer and easier time traveling in the area, which sees more than 54,000 motorists a day.

The changes made include:

  • An extra lane on the westbound Northern State Parkway to Glen Cove Road northbound exit ramp;
  • A new second turning lane from northbound Glen Cove Road to westbound Jericho Turnpike; and
  • A concrete median running across Glen Cove Road to prevent illegal left turns from the nearby parkway exit ramp.

New, ADA-complaint sidewalks have also been added, alongside additional places for pedestrians to stand while waiting to cross and crosswalk countdown timers with audio instructions.

Plans for the $3.8 million project began back in 2018 with a study on the traffic in the area.

From there, engineers and planners worked to devise a plan for the interchange to accommodate current and future traffic patterns and received public input at a virtual hearing in 2020.

“This interchange area has long been a bane to local motorists, causing large traffic pattern disruptions,” said Westbury Village Mayor Peter Cavallaro.

“These long-awaited improvements are overdue and welcome, and it is good to see available infrastructure dollars going to fix local problems.”

