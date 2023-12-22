Upgrades Finished At Northern State Parkway Interchange In Westbury: What's New

The interchange of the Northern State Parkway, Jericho Turnpike, and Glen Cove Road – located on the borders of Westbury and Old Westbury – has been upgraded, transportation officials announced on Friday, Dec. 22.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the changes are meant to help both drivers and pedestrians have a safer and easier time traveling in the area, which sees more than 54,000 motorists a day.

The changes made include:

An extra lane on the westbound Northern State Parkway to Glen Cove Road northbound exit ramp;

A new second turning lane from northbound Glen Cove Road to westbound Jericho Turnpike; and

A concrete median running across Glen Cove Road to prevent illegal left turns from the nearby parkway exit ramp.

New, ADA-complaint sidewalks have also been added, alongside additional places for pedestrians to stand while waiting to cross and crosswalk countdown timers with audio instructions.

Plans for the $3.8 million project began back in 2018 with a study on the traffic in the area.

From there, engineers and planners worked to devise a plan for the interchange to accommodate current and future traffic patterns and received public input at a virtual hearing in 2020.

“This interchange area has long been a bane to local motorists, causing large traffic pattern disruptions,” said Westbury Village Mayor Peter Cavallaro.

“These long-awaited improvements are overdue and welcome, and it is good to see available infrastructure dollars going to fix local problems.”

