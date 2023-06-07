Update: Teen Charged For East Garden City Knife Assault

Verlain Beauge, aged 18, of Williston Park, was arrested for assault after he hit a woman in the face while holding a knife, Nassau County Police announced on Wednesday, June 7.

Earlier Report: Woman Punched In Face By Man With Knife At Mall In East Garden City

On Tuesday, June 6, a 20-year-old woman was walking on the second floor of the Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City when she was allegedly struck in the face by Beauge.

After being hit, the woman realized that Beauge had been holding a knife in his hand and he fled the scene.

The victim suffered what police said was a “large laceration” on her cheek and was treated at a local hospital. It is unclear whether the laceration was caused by the knife blade or another part of the weapon.

Beauge was arrested and is charged with the following:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He was arraigned and is scheduled to reappear in court on Friday, June 9 at First District Court.

Beauge has been arrested previously for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in January 2023 and again in March 2023 for criminal possession of a controlled substance, for which he is due again in court on Monday, June 26.

