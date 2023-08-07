ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By SUV At Hicksville Intersection

It happened on Sunday, Aug. 6 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 1 p.m., a 20-year-old man was driving his 2004 Toyota 4Runner east on Princess Street.

He was attempting to turn right onto North Broadway when police say he hit a bicyclist, now identified as Jong Hwam, age 77 of Hicksville.

Hwam was taken to an area hospital, where a hospital physician pronounced him dead.

The 4Runner driver stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.