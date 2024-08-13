'Unparalleled' 13-Bed Estate With English Garden Is Nassau County's Priciest Listing At $40M

Dubbed “Swan Landing,” 227 Dock Lane in Great Neck is currently the most expensive residential listing in Nassau County at $40 million.

Built in 1995 by architecture firm Shope Reno Wharton Associates, this 13-bedroom and 14-bathroom residence boasts 23,000 square feet of living space on nearly 5 ½ acres of waterfront property.

The home has been featured in Architectural Digest and House & Garden.

“This unparalleled estate embodies the essence of strategic architecture and design,” reads the listing from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Besides stunning water views, new buyers will enjoy a host of top-notch amenities like a deepwater dock, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court, a guest house, and an English garden.

The home also boasts an elevator, a sauna, and eight fireplaces.

In 2021, the property tax bill came in at just under $25,000.

Click here to view the complete listing from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

