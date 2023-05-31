New Rockville Centre Restaurant Cited For Stylish, Scrumptious Offerings

RŌZU, located at 21 South Park Avenue in Rockville Centre, first opened its doors in March of 2023 but has already garnered lots of attention for its ambiance, service, and food.

Guests are greeted with two wide, looming trunks in the middle of the restaurant, which boast dozens, if not hundreds, of flowers. Murals adorn the walls, and multiple chandeliers hang over the tables.

For food, RŌZU offers a variety of sashimi, rolls, entrees, and more.

Perhaps one of the most unique features of the restaurant comes when a guest orders a hand roll. With all hand roll orders, a RŌZU staff member comes to the diners’ tableside to ensure that everything is fresh, and to add customizations as the diner wishes.

Yelp reviewer Alana T. of Long Beach wrote that she was “absolutely blown away” by both the food she ate and the atmosphere at RŌZU.

“First off, the inside design is so unique and beautiful,” she wrote, before recommending the eatery’s charred sesame edamame appetizer, the spicy tuna hand roll, and every type of skewer offered, among other dishes.

“I really enjoyed it here and I'm excited to come back.”

“The service, the food, and the ambiance [were] 10/10,” echoed Melissa S. of South Valley Stream.

Melissa “finally!!!!!” had the chance to dine at the restaurant, and assured potential customers on Yelp that her experience was “nothing short of an amazing time!”

Besides dinner, RŌZU has introduced a weekend Japanese-style brunch, including dishes such as souffle pancakes, a wagyu burger, Japanese avocado toast (with wasabi and yuzu), and more.

To top it off, the restaurant offers desserts and a healthy list of cocktails and other drinks.

“We had the best time,” Hempstead resident Megan G. wrote, “The place is beautiful, the food is delicious, everyone was so friendly and the service was great.”

“Can't wait to go back.”

RŌZU is open from Tuesday to Sunday. For more information, click here.

