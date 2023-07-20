Uniondale Man Choked Girlfriend While She Held 1-Year-Old: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, July 15 in Hicksville, according to the Nassau County Police.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the man and his 34-year-old girlfriend were at the Days Inn, located at 828 South Oyster Bay Road.

The two allegedly got into a verbal argument that became physical, which is when Damar Collins, aged 36, grabbed the woman around her neck and choked her.

She was reportedly holding the couple’s one-year-old child in her arms while he choked her.

The woman was able to flee the scene and she reported the incident to police a few days later.

On Tuesday, July 18, police went with the woman to the hotel to arrest Collins.

Collins reportedly injured officers as he resisted arrest. Police claimed he was violent and combative.

A further investigation found that Collins was in possession of a metal pipe with a white substance in it that officials believe is cocaine.

Collins is charged with:

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Assault

He is scheduled to appear at First District Court on Friday, July 28.

