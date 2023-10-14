'Unfit To Serve': Nassau Rep. Pushing To 'Immediately Expel' George Santos From House

Poll Should Rep. George Santos Be Immediately Expelled From The House? Yes No Only if convicted of a crime. His admitted lying doesn't bother me. Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should Rep. George Santos Be Immediately Expelled From The House? Yes 96%

The freshman Republican lawmaker, whose 3rd District includes parts of Nassau County and Queens, will be the target of a resolution brought by Republican New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito to expel Santos from the House.

“George Santos’ many deceptions coupled with the ever-expanding legal case against him further strengthen my long-held belief that he is unfit to serve in Congress,” D’Esposito said on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday, Oct. 11.

“For that reason, I will be sponsoring a resolution to immediately expel George Santos from the House of Representatives.”

It was not immediately clear when the resolution would be introduced or how many Republicans, who have the majority in the House, would back it.

Among those publicly supporting D’Esposito’s move is his fellow New York Republican Rep. Nick LaLota, who cited Santos’ own admission that he lied to voters about his background.

“That to me, and how he defrauded voters, Long Island voters, should disqualify him from holding this office,” LaLota said.

D’Esposito’s announcement came one day after federal prosecutors filed 10 new criminal charges against Santos, including wire fraud and identity theft, for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from campaign donors.

Speaking with reporters inside the Capitol Wednesday, Santos claimed to know nothing about the new charges, saying he didn’t have his cell phone while inside the speaker forum.

“I have no clue of what you guys are talking about,” he said.

Santos is scheduled to be arraigned on the superseding indictment in US District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Oct, 27.

He previously pleaded not guilty to 13 felony counts in May 2023.

Expulsion from Congress requires a two-thirds majority vote. Only 20 federal lawmakers have been expelled in the nation’s history: 15 in the Senate and five in the House.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

