Two Arrested Following Reports Of Gunshots At Eisenhower Park: Police

On Sunday, June 4 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Nassau County Police officers initially responded to Eisenhower Park, located at 1899 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, on a claim of shots fired.

Officers observed 34-year-old LaMichael Taylor, of Rockville Centre, fleeing the park, hopping a fence, and running south on Merrick Avenue towards Hempstead Turnpike.

He was apprehended and an investigation recovered a semiautomatic Smith and Wesson M&P shield .40 caliber.

On Tuesday, June 6, detectives reportedly located and arrested Brentwood resident Jahmani Harleston, aged 24, in connection with the incident.

Both Harleston and Taylor are charged with the following:

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The two were each arraigned. Harleston is due back in First District Court on Friday, June 9, and Taylor’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, July 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.