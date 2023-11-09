Twice As Nice: Two Winning Lotto Tickets Sold At Farmingdale Stores

One third-prize Powerball ticket and one top-prize Take 5 ticket, both from the Wednesday, Nov. 8 drawings, were each sold at Farmingdale stores, according to the New York Lottery.

The Take 5 ticket, worth $35,596.50, was sold at One Stop Cards & Convenience, located at 296 Main Street.

Less than three miles away, the Powerball ticket – worth a whopping $50,000 – was sold at the 7-Eleven on 1580 Broadhollow Road.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39 with two televised daily drawings.

Powerballs are drawn from a field of one to 69, with the red Powerball being drawn from a separate field of one to 26. These drawings are televised three times a week.

Draw game prizes can be claimed up to one year after the drawing date.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, according to officials.

In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the state’s lottery has contributed $3.7 billion to help support education.

