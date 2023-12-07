Triple-Fatal Oyster Bay Crash Indictment: Man Drove Over 90 MPH, DA Says

Matthew Whyte, age 28 of Laurelton, Queens, faced his indictment for the Oyster Bay incident on Thursday, Dec. 7, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

The crash in question occurred on Nov. 5, 2022, according to the DA’s Office.

Just before 9 p.m. that night, 18-year-old Ciara Hare, along with 18-year-old Florence Oprisan and 22-year-old Jean Marc Miller, were traveling in Hare’s 2004 Honda Civic, heading eastbound on the Southern State Parkway.

The trio was near Exit 32 in Oyster Bay when Whyte, who was driving his 2018 Subaru WRX in the same area, crashed into the Honda Civic.

Whyte was allegedly racing a third car that has not been identified; the DA claimed that Whyte was also high on marijuana and weaving in and out of traffic, going around 93 miles per hour before the crash.

Upon impact, Hare’s car flew off the road and into a traffic camera pole on the right side of the roadway.

Whyte’s car overturned, flying and landing a short distance away in a wooded area off the side of the parkway.

Hare was trapped in the driver’s seat of the car with extensive injuries, according to the charges. She was pronounced dead at the scene nearly 20 minutes following the crash.

Oprisan, who had been partially ejected through the windshield, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital six hours later.

The third victim, Miller, succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 11; he was thrown from the car and also suffered extensive injuries.

Whyte, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, surrendered to police on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

“The defendant’s alleged deadly actions took place before 9:00 in the evening, when countless other cars – and possible victims – were on the road,” DA Anne T. Donnelly said.

“This selfish, dangerous behavior on our roads puts us all at risk and must stop.”

Whyte was charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

Vehicular manslaughter, first-degree;

Vehicular manslaughter, second-degree, three counts;

Assault, three counts;

Reckless endangerment;

Reckless driving; and

Driving while ability impaired by drugs.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

If he’s convicted, Whyte faces up to 25 years in prison.

The person in the third car, which drove away when the crash occurred, remains unapprehended, the DA reported.

