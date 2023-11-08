Fair 48°

Trio Takes Hundreds During Inwood Home Burglary: Police

A group of burglars made off with items worth hundreds of dollars after robbing a Long Island home, police said.

<p>(From left to right.) Janki Ramlal,&nbsp;Heimlall Seelall, and&nbsp;Bhanmatti Seelall were arrested for stealing approximately $600 worth of personal belongings, police said.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
On Sunday, Nov. 5, a 53-year-old man returned to his Inwood home at approximately 10:45 p.m. to find that he could see a black Nissan pickup truck in his driveway and three strangers inside the house.

Nassau County Police officers who arrived at the scene also saw the three alleged thieves and at 11:30 p.m. arrested the following Queens County residents:

  • Heimlall Seelall, age 61;
  • Bhanmatti Seelall, age 50; and
  • Janki Ramlal, age 56.

According to police, stolen proceeds valuing about $600 were found between the burglars’ truck and what Heimlall Seelall was carrying.

All three suspects are charged with burglary.

They each pleaded not guilty during arraignment and are due back in Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Nov. 9.

