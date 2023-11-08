Trio Takes Hundreds During Inwood Home Burglary: Police

On Sunday, Nov. 5, a 53-year-old man returned to his Inwood home at approximately 10:45 p.m. to find that he could see a black Nissan pickup truck in his driveway and three strangers inside the house.

Nassau County Police officers who arrived at the scene also saw the three alleged thieves and at 11:30 p.m. arrested the following Queens County residents:

Heimlall Seelall, age 61;

Bhanmatti Seelall, age 50; and

Janki Ramlal, age 56.

According to police, stolen proceeds valuing about $600 were found between the burglars’ truck and what Heimlall Seelall was carrying.

All three suspects are charged with burglary.

They each pleaded not guilty during arraignment and are due back in Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Nov. 9.

