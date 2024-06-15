Trio Steals Credit Cards, More During Manhasset Larcenies: Police

According to Nassau County Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, June 12 in Manhasset.

The trio — 20-year-old Qualiyah Shubrick-Shurley, 31-year-old Scott Clayton, and 20-year-old Samuel Battle — were spotted at the Macy’s located at 1100 Northern Boulevard, where they were allegedly taking merchandise and threatening to harm loss prevention officers.

Officers who arrived at the scene arrested Battle, who is from the Bronx, at the store. They later located Shubrick-Shurley (who is homeless) and Clayton (who is from Brooklyn) in the parking lot, where they initially resisted arrest.

An investigation revealed that Shubrick-Shurley and Clayton were in possession of stolen credit cards.

Additionally, all three alleged thieves were behind similar incidents that occurred earlier in the day at a nearby Marshall’s and a Nordstrom Rack, both located on Northern Boulevard.

Police also claimed that Clayton and Battle had been involved in a Tuesday, June 4 burglary at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse.

All three are charged with robbery and petit larceny.

Clayton and Battle face additional charges of grand larceny; Shubrick-Shurley was further charged with criminal possession of stolen property and obstructing governmental administration.

They will be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, June 13.

