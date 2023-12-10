Trio Smuggles Merch From Marshalls, Kohl's In Oceanside

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the trio were caught in the parking lot of the Oceanside Marshalls, located at 3544 Long Beach Road.

The three Hempstead residents — Kevin Joyner, age 56; Lori Menendez, age 47; and Richard Dean, age 39 — were hiding $1,428 worth of goods they snuck out of the store, according to Nassau County Police.

After their arrests, police discovered that the group had also struck at a Kohl’s down the street, taking a total of $1019.91 worth of wares.

In addition, Joyner and Menendez were allegedly in possession of cocaine and a glass pipe, which reportedly contained burnt cocaine.

Joyner and Menendez are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Dec. 8. They are both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and grand larceny.

Joyner faces an additional charge of burglary, while Menendez has a charge for criminal possession of stolen property.

The third alleged thief, Dean, was charged with grand larceny and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 21.

