Trio Smuggles Merch From Marshalls, Kohl's In Oceanside

Police arrested three people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Long Island stores.

<p>Richard Dean, Lori Menendez, and Kevin Joyner, all from Hempstead, were arrested after allegedly stealing over $2,000 worth of goods from Oceanside stores, police said.&nbsp;</p>

Sophie Grieser
On Thursday, Dec. 7, the trio were caught in the parking lot of the Oceanside Marshalls, located at 3544 Long Beach Road.

The three Hempstead residents — Kevin Joyner, age 56; Lori Menendez, age 47; and Richard Dean, age 39 — were hiding $1,428 worth of goods they snuck out of the store, according to Nassau County Police.

After their arrests, police discovered that the group had also struck at a Kohl’s down the street, taking a total of $1019.91 worth of wares.

In addition, Joyner and Menendez were allegedly in possession of cocaine and a glass pipe, which reportedly contained burnt cocaine.

Joyner and Menendez are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Dec. 8. They are both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and grand larceny. 

Joyner faces an additional charge of burglary, while Menendez has a charge for criminal possession of stolen property.

The third alleged thief, Dean, was charged with grand larceny and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 21. 

