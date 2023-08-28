Mostly Cloudy 71°

SHARE

Trio Nabbed With Guns, Mushrooms, More During Valley Stream Traffic Stop: Police

A normal traffic stop on Long Island turned into three arrests after a group was allegedly found housing weapons and drugs in their car, police announced.

Police announced that three people — Ronald Franklin, Jasmiyn Gibson, and Kenneth Safford — were arrested in Valley Stream after a normal traffic stop revealed that they were allegedly housing guns and drugs in their car.
Police announced that three people — Ronald Franklin, Jasmiyn Gibson, and Kenneth Safford — were arrested in Valley Stream after a normal traffic stop revealed that they were allegedly housing guns and drugs in their car. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
The trio had a black revolver and a loaded 9 mm handgun in their car, according to Nassau County Police.
The trio had a black revolver and a loaded 9 mm handgun in their car, according to Nassau County Police. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Friday, Aug. 25 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., police pulled over a black Chevy Traverse SUV that was traveling north on Franklin Avenue for a broken tail light.

However, during the investigation, police reported finding two guns — a revolver and a loaded 9 mm handgun — along with metal knuckles, a crowbar, and wire cutters.

A drill, a pair of walkie-talkies, and three packets of Psylocibin mushrooms were also found in the car.

The three passengers in the car were arrested without incident:

  • Ronald Franklin, age 43, of Winder, Georgia;
  • Jasmiyn Gibson, age 33, of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania;
  • Kenneth Safford, age 42, of Brooklyn.

All were charged with the following:

Possession of burglar tools

  • Unlawful possession of radio devices
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree

Safford and Franklin were each given an additional two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They are both due in court on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Gibson is due in court on Wednesday, Aug. 30. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE