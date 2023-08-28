Trio Nabbed With Guns, Mushrooms, More During Valley Stream Traffic Stop: Police

It happened on Friday, Aug. 25 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., police pulled over a black Chevy Traverse SUV that was traveling north on Franklin Avenue for a broken tail light.

However, during the investigation, police reported finding two guns — a revolver and a loaded 9 mm handgun — along with metal knuckles, a crowbar, and wire cutters.

A drill, a pair of walkie-talkies, and three packets of Psylocibin mushrooms were also found in the car.

The three passengers in the car were arrested without incident:

Ronald Franklin, age 43, of Winder, Georgia;

Jasmiyn Gibson, age 33, of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania;

Kenneth Safford, age 42, of Brooklyn.

All were charged with the following:

Possession of burglar tools

Unlawful possession of radio devices

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree

Safford and Franklin were each given an additional two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They are both due in court on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Gibson is due in court on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

