Trio Nabbed After Armed Robbery Outside Inwood Deli

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 in Inwood.

A 32-year-old man was exiting El Brother Deli & Grocery located at 18 Mott Ave. when he was approached by a group of men brandishing knives and a hammer demanding his money, Nassau Couty Police said.

The victim complied and surrendered an unknown amount of money. The victim then left the scene and contacted police. No injuries were reported.

Subsequent to an investigation, detectives located three suspects and placed them under arrest without incident.

They are:

Jose Caravante, age 20, of Cedarhurst,

Carlos Adonay Reyes, 26, of Queens,

Jairo Reyes, age 20, of Far Rockaway.

They have each been charged with the following:

First-degree robbery,

Second-degree robbery,

Second-degree menacing,

Criminal possession of a weapon.

They were due to be arraigned on Saturday, Dec. 9, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.