Weeks-long Road Closures Scheduled On Parkway In Hempstead

There will be lane closures on a busy Long Island roadway for several weeks as crews begin work on a repaving project.

In Nassau County, the New York State Department of Transportation announced that there will be overnight closures of the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway in the Town of Hempstead between Bay Parkway and Merrick Road (Exit M9).

The closures are expected to begin on Monday, April 25 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

According to NYSDOT, the project is expected to last approximately three weeks to facilitate the pavement resurfacing project.

During the closures, traffic from Loop Parkway will be detoured onto southbound Meadowbrook Parkway continuing onto eastbound Ocean Parkway to the northbound Wantagh State Parkway.

Vehicles from Ocean Parkway and Bay Parkway will be directed to the northbound Wantagh Parkway.

NYSDOT noted that “motorists are urged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

“Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

