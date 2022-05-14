Months-Long Lane Closures Scheduled On Southern State Parkway In Oyster Bay, Hempstead

There will be months-long lane closures on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island as contracting crews continue working on a pavement resurfacing project.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising that there will be upcoming closures on weeknights on the parkway between Exit 32 (State Route 110) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) in the Towns of Oyster Bay and Hempstead.

Closures will begin the week of Monday, May 16, and are expected to last approximately two months.

Beginning the week of Monday, May 23, officials said that all lanes will be closed between 10 p.m. on weeknights until 5 a.m. the following morning.

During the roadwork, traffic on Southern State will be directed by a signed detour starting at Exit 32S onto southbound Route 110.

Motorists will then travel approximately 1.5 miles before bearing right onto the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway and traveling approximately five miles to northbound Wantagh State Parkway for access to westbound Southern State Parkway.

