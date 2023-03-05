Lane Closures Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Oyster Bay

Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays for drivers during the first full week of March.

The westbound right lane of I-495 in Oyster Bay is set to close Tuesday, March 7, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Sunnyside Boulevard and State Route 135, according to the Department of Transportation.

Crews will also close the westbound Northern State Parkway ramp to the Long Island Expressway during that time. In the meantime, drivers were encouraged to continue westbound to South Oyster Bay Road (Exit 36N) for access to the westbound Long Island Expressway.

Transportation officials said the closure will allow road crews to complete scheduled bridge maintenance.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

