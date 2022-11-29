Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 70-Year-Old Faces Assault Charge After Crash Injuring Officer In Elmont
Traffic

Expect Delays: Overnight Lane Closures Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Up to three westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway (I-495) will be closed between Sunnyside Boulevard and State Route 135 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Up to three westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway (I-495) will be closed between Sunnyside Boulevard and State Route 135 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user Cosmonaut

Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays Tuesday night, Nov. 29.

Up to three westbound lanes of I-495 will be closed in the Town of Oyster Bay between Sunnyside Boulevard and State Route 135 from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m., according to transportation officials.

The closures will allow crews to perform bridge maintenance.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.