Expect Delays: Overnight Lane Closures Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County

Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays Tuesday night, Nov. 29.

Up to three westbound lanes of I-495 will be closed in the Town of Oyster Bay between Sunnyside Boulevard and State Route 135 from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m., according to transportation officials.

The closures will allow crews to perform bridge maintenance.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

