Expect Delays: Overnight Closures Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County

Drivers should plan on possible delays on the Long Island Expressway in the coming days due to scheduled roadwork.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, crews will close the westbound lanes of I-495 in Roslyn Heights between Glen Cove Road and Northern State Parkway from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., according to transportation officials.

Traffic will be detoured onto the North Service Road.

The eastbound HOV and left lanes will also be closed at Northern State Parkway from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, crews will close the eastbound right and center lanes at Willis Avenue between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow crews to perform various bridge and highway maintenance work.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

