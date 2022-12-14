Expect Delays: Overnight Closure Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County

Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays Wednesday night, Dec. 14.

All eastbound lanes of I-495 will be closed in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay between Willis Avenue and State Routes 106/107 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to transportation officials.

The closures will allow crews to complete needed pavement repairs.

During the closure, all traffic will be detoured onto South Service Road.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

