Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Votes Cast At Wrong Polling Place, But In Right County To Still Be Accepted Under New NY Law
Traffic

Expect Delays: Overnight Closure Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
The eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway (I-495) will be closed in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay between Willis Avenue and State Routes 106/107 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday night, Dec. 14.
The eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway (I-495) will be closed in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay between Willis Avenue and State Routes 106/107 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday night, Dec. 14. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays Wednesday night, Dec. 14.

All eastbound lanes of I-495 will be closed in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay between Willis Avenue and State Routes 106/107 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to transportation officials.

The closures will allow crews to complete needed pavement repairs.

During the closure, all traffic will be detoured onto South Service Road.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.