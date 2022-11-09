Expect Delays: Full Overnight Closures Planned On Loop Parkway

Be ready for possible travel delays on Long Island in the coming weeks.

Road crews will be conducting full overnight closures of the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, beginning Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Department of Transportation.

Both directions will be closed to traffic weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the week of Monday, Nov. 14, and the week of Monday, Nov. 28.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow road crews to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of the drawbridge over Long Creek.

There will be no overnight closures the week of Monday, Nov. 21, officials said.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

