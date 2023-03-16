Closure Scheduled For Portion Of Wantagh State Parkway

Scheduled roadwork on a Long Island highway could spell delays for drivers this week.

In Hempstead, crews will close the ramp from northbound Wantagh State Parkway to westbound Southern State Parkway overnight Thursday, March 16, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, March 17, the Department of Transportation said.

In the meantime, drivers can continue northbound on Wantagh Parkway to State Route 24 (Exit W3W) for access to southbound Wantagh Parkway to Exit 4W4.

Transportation officials said the closure will allow crews to complete scheduled maintenance work.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

