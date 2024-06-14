Timing Shifts For Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts, Drenching Downpours: Here's Latest

The storm system is on track to move through from west to east starting late Friday afternoon, June 14, and continuing the early morning hours of Saturday, June 15. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

The latest time frame has the system arriving and departing a few hours later than earlier projections.

"Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front and move through the region this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Friday morning. "Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe, capable of producing gusty to damaging winds, large hail and brief heavy downpours. Localized flash flooding is possible."

Ponding of water on roadways and standing water in low-lying areas is also possible.

The weather service notes that wind gusts over 58 miles per hour are expected where there are severe storms.

The threat of severe storms is slightly higher north and west of New York City and Long Island (shown in yellow in the second image above from the National Weather Service).

Friday will start partly to mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s amid high humidity.

The storm system will then move through from west to east at around 2 p.m. before winding down late Friday evening.

The system is expected to produce a widespread inch to an inch-and-a-half of rainfall, with locally higher amounts where severe storms occur.

After the storms subside, there will be learning overnight, leading to a bright and sunny day on Saturday, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Look for more of the same for the second half of the weekend.

On Sunday, June 16, expect plenty more sunshine and temperatures topping at or slightly above 80 degrees.

Monday, June 17, will be mostly sunny with high temperatures. in the mid-80s.

Starting Tuesday, June 18, there is the potential for what the National Weather Service describes as extreme heat next week, with temperatures well into the 90s expected through Thursday, June 20.

