Thief Drives Off In Luxury Car From Bethpage Auto Shop, Police Say

It happened on Thursday, Nov. 16 in Bethpage.

At approximately 8:25 a.m., 34-year-old Craig Bilozur of Lindenhurst got into a gray Mercedes Benz car sitting at Andy’s Auto Shop, located at 400 Hicksville Road, and drove off, Nassau County Police said.

However, he didn’t make it too far – an employee from Andy’s later searched for the car and found it 0.1 miles away, parked on the side of Hicksville Road near the intersection of Edward Street.

Bilozur took off from the vehicle on foot. He was found and arrested less than a mile away on Prairie Path and Farm Ranch Road East.

He is charged with:

Grand larceny;

Criminal possession of stolen property, third- and fourth-degree; and

Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He had previously been arrested just one day before in Farmingdale, where he was charged with grand larceny, possession of burglar tools, attempted petit larceny, and more.

Bilozur was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 17 at First District Court in Hempstead.

For his previous arrest, he was released and issued a reappearance ticket for Thursday, Nov. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.