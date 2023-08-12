These Nassau County Schools Among Top 10 In NY, Report Says

Of the top 20 best schools in the states, nine can be found on Long Island and two are in Westchester County, according to the website’s 2023 “Best Public Schools in New York,” report.

The following schools were given an overall grade of A+ when considering a number of key areas, such as academics, diversity, and college prep:

No. 5 - Nassau County: Jericho Senior High School

No. 6 - Nassau County: Great Neck South High School

No. 9 - Nassau County: Syosset Senior High School

No. 10 - Nassau County: Roslyn High School

No. 11 - Nassau County: Manhasset Secondary School

No. 13 - Westchester County: Scarsdale Senior High School

No. 14 - Nassau County: Herricks High School

No. 16 - Suffolk County: Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills

No. 17 - Northern Westchester County: Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua

No. 18 - Nassau County: Great Neck North High School

No. 19 - Suffolk County: Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills

All 11 schools earned a perfect A+ in the academics, teachers, and college prep categories, according to the report. They also fared well in diversity, administration, and clubs and activities.

Students at each school also enjoy a lower student-teacher ratio than the national average of 17 to one. Half Hollow Hills High School West and Great Neck North High School have the best at just nine to one.

Those two districts also boast the highest scores on standardized exams, with 99 percent of students scoring at or above proficiency levels in reading and math, the report shows.

When it comes to lunch time, however, students at two of the schools appeared less than enthusiastic about the cafeteria offerings.

Great Neck North High School holds a C in the food category, while Syosset Senior High School fared just slightly better with a C+.

The very best school in New York, according to the report, can be found in the Bronx, at The Bronx High School of Science.

