These Nassau County School Districts Rank Among Top 10 In New York, Report Says

Of the top 10 best school districts in New York, nine can be found right here on Long Island, according to the website’s 2023 “Best School Districts In New York” report.

They are:

Great Neck Public Schools at No. 1

Public Schools at Jericho Union Free School District at No. 2

Union Free School District at Syosset Central School District at No. 3

Central School District at Roslyn Union Free School District at No. 4

Union Free School District at Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District at No. 6

Union Free School District at Herricks Union Free School District at No. 7

Union Free School District at Half Hollow Hills Central School District at No. 8

Central School District at Manhasset Union Free School District at No. 9

Union Free School District at East Williston Union Free School District at No. 10

Each district was given an overall grade of A+, earning top marks in the categories of academics, teachers, college prep, and administration.

In the diversity category, Half Hollow Hills earned an A-, while Great Neck and Hewlett-Woodmere were given a B+. The Jericho, Syosset, Roslyn, Herricks, and East Williston districts all earned a B grade, while Manhasset has the sole B-.

Most of the districts also garnered high marks for athletics, with Great Neck, Syosset, and Manhasset all receiving an A for sports.

Jericho, Hewlett-Woodmere, and Half Hollow Hills were given an A-, Roslyn earned a B, and East Williston earned a B-. Herricks was the lone C-.

When it comes to lunch time, students will find the best cafeteria offerings at the Hewlett-Woodmere and Jericho school districts, which each hold an A+ in the food category.

East Williston, Manhasset, Half Hollow Hills, Herricks, and Roslyn were given an A grade, while Syosset and Great Neck got a B.

Students in each district also enjoy lower student-teacher ratios than the national average of 17:1, according to the report.

East Williston has a 9:1 ratio and Hewlett-Woodmere has a 10:1 ratio.

Half Hollow Hills, Syosset, and Great Neck sit at 11:1, according to the report. Jericho and Herricks have a 12:1 student-teacher ratio, while Manhasset and Roslyn report 13:1.

View the complete ranking of New York school districts on Niche’s website.

