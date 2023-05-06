These Nassau County School Districts Rank Among Top 10 In America, Report Says

Four local school districts were ranked among the top 10 in the country as part of the website’s 2023 “Best School Districts In America” report.

They are:

Great Neck Public Schools at No. 3

Public Schools at No. 3 J ericho Union Free School District at No. 4

Union Free School District at No. 4 Syosset Central School District at No. 5

Central School District at No. 5 Roslyn Union Free School District at No. 6

Each district was given an overall grade of A+, earning top marks in the categories of academics, teachers, college prep, administration, and clubs & activities.

In the diversity category, the Jericho, Syosset, and Roslyn school districts earned a B grade, while Great Neck was given a B+.

The districts also garnered high marks for athletics, with Syosset and Jericho receiving an A and A- for sports, respectively. Great Neck and Roslyn both carry a B rating.

When it comes to lunch time, students will find the best cafeteria offerings at the Jericho school district, which holds an A+ rating in the food category, according to the report.

Roslyn, Great Neck, and Syosset followed with an A, B+, and B, respectively.

Students in each district also enjoy low student-teacher ratios, according to the report.

Great Neck and Syosset each have a student-teacher ratio of 10 to 1, while Jericho’s is 11 to 1, and Roslyn is 13 to 1.

Bragging rights for the best school district in America went to the Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125, located in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

View the complete ranking of school districts on Niche’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.