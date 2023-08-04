Overcast 75°

SHARE

These Nassau County School Districts Among Top 20 In America For Best Teachers, Report Says

They’re arguably the most crucial component of any student’s academic career - the unsung heroes in our society - and some of the very best teachers in the country can be found right here in New York, according to a new report.

They’re arguably the most crucial component of any student’s academic career - the unsung heroes in our society - and some of the very best teachers in the country can be found right here in New York, according to a new report.
They’re arguably the most crucial component of any student’s academic career - the unsung heroes in our society - and some of the very best teachers in the country can be found right here in New York, according to a new report. Photo Credit: Canva/SDI Productions
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Seven school districts in the state made the top 20 on Niche’s 2023 “Districts with the best teachers in America” report.

The community and school ranking website looks at a number of key areas, such as academics, diversity, college prep, and sports, and assigns each category a letter grade.

The following New York school districts were given an A+ in the “teachers” and “academics” categories and were ranked in the top 20 nationwide:

No. 3 - Westchester County: Scarsdale Union Free School District 

No. 5 - Westchester County: Bronxville Union Free School District 

No. 7 - Nassau County: Syosset Central School District 

No. 11 - Nassau County: Great Neck Public Schools 

No. 12 - Nassau County: Roslyn Union Free School District

No. 13 - Nassau County: Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District in Woodmere

No. 19 - Nassau County: East Williston Union Free School District in Old Westbury

On average, teachers in each district earn at least $117,000, well above the national average of $56,397. 

Those working in the Bronxville school district earn the highest salaries at $171,063 on average, according to the report.

Students in each district enjoy a lower student to teacher ratio compared to the national average of 17 to 1. The best, 9 to 1, can be found at the East Williston school district.

All seven districts also boast higher reading and math scores on standardized tests compared to state averages, the report showed.

Scarsdale students did the best in reading with 92 percent deemed proficient, while those in East Williston had the best math scores with 90 percent proficiency.

The very best teachers in the nation, according to the report, can be found in Northfield, Illinois, at New Trier Township High School District No. 203.

View the complete ranking on Niche’s website.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE