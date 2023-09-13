These Long Island Pizzerias Named Best For Regional Styles, New Report Says

The four pizza joints earned recognition as part of a new national database by the Post that categorizes the best restaurants in each state specializing in Chicago, Detroit, Neapolitan, New York, Roman, Sicilian, and Tavern-style pizza.

According to the rankings, the pizzerias that are pros at serving up certain styles of slices are:

Eddie’s Pizza, located at 2048 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park, which specializes in tavern-style pizza;

Taglio Pizza, located at 85 Mineola Boulevard in Mineola, which specializes in Roman-style pizza;

Saverio's Authentic Pizza Napoletana, located in Massapequa at 929 N. Broadway, which specializes in Neopolitan-style pizza; and

Dough & Co. Pizza, located in Huntington at 318 Main Street, which specializes in Roman-style pizza.

In order to adequately rank pizzerias across the US, the Post contacted Yelp to search more than 85,000 reviews of independent and small-chain restaurants that mentioned 35 styles of pizza.

From there, the paper concocted a formula based on the number of reviews, a shop’s rating, and often the pizza style was mentioned to figure out which joints served up the best pie.

For more information, and to see the Post’s full database, click here.

