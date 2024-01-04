'The Best Best Best': Merrick Restaurant Rebrands, Reopens To 5-Star Rating

The Rabbit Hole Bar & Grill, located at 1960 Bayberry Avenue in Merrick, opened on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

A rebrand of former seafood restaurant Anchor Down, the new-and-improved eatery (still owned and operated by Chef Stephen Rosenbluth) offers up tapas-style plates, craft cocktails, and more. Since its opening date, it’s received an overall 5-star rating on Yelp.

“We have always loved Anchor Down, but the restaurant's rebranding as the Rabbit Hole is on another level,” wrote Yelp reviewer Ally B. of Manhattan. “We loved everything we ordered.”

Her family started with the French onion soup and the jumbo Bavarian pretzel, which she dubbed the perfect ways to start a meal.

Other small bites offered at the restaurant include poutine, grilled oysters, a fried Halloumi cheese tower, and crab cakes – the chef’s signature from his previous restaurant, which one reviewer wrote, “[It’s] just as good.”

With each item listed under $25, The Rabbit Hole’s dishes are small but mighty, and variety is king: the eatery offers everything from tacos to burgers to braised short ribs to charcuterie boards, with seemingly no bad options.

“The charcuterie board was my favorite small bite. It was beautifully presented,” Yelp reviewer Erica B. from Farmingdale wrote, also highlighting the pan-seared duck dish and the mix-and-match taco dishes. “I love the idea of offering smaller plates so that it's easy to share and taste different things.”

After you’ve had your fill of small plates, The Rabbit Hole’s dessert menu may just tempt you to go down…well, the rabbit hole, with options like a rainbow cookie cake, cranberry apple cobbler, and the French toast bread pudding, which impressed Erica.

“The housemade desserts were out of this world!!!!!” she said. “The best best BEST bread pudding I've ever had.”

Not to mention, she added, that The Rabbit Hole’s “cocktails have improved exceptionally.”

Among the creative house drinks are concoctions like the Silver Fox (which includes edible glitter) and s’mores martini, with a graham cracker rim and topped with a toasted marshmallow.

Glen Head resident Marge S. wrote on Yelp, “Chef Stephen, you have outdone yourself with a menu which is eclectic, interesting, and so many delicious options.”

“We will be back again and again,” she said, “Bravo!!”

The Rabbit Hole Bar & Grill is open Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.