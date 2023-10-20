Overcast 62°

Teens Steal Religious Items From Jewish Center In Kings Point, Police Say

A teen duo was arrested after police say they broke into a Long Island Chabad and stole multiple items of religious significance.

Sophie Grieser
It happened on Monday, Oct. 16 in Kings Point, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2 p.m., a pair of teen girls went into the Chabad of Great Neck, located at 400 East Shore Road, using a side door that was unlocked.

Once inside, the duo stole religious items, including Seder candles, a bag of Tefillin prayer straps, keys, and assorted coins.

They fled on foot in an unknown direction.

After an investigation, police located the teens, aged 17 and 15, and they were placed under arrest.

Both are charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.

They are due to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.

