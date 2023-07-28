Teen's Face Slashed, Hit With Handgun During Uniondale Robbery

The incident happened on Thursday, July 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Nassau County Police announced.

An 18-year-old male was riding his bike south on Uniondale Avenue in Uniondale when, at the intersection of Southern Parkway, he was approached by two men riding a black and blue dirt bike.

The duo knocked the teen off his bike and reportedly pushed him to the ground.

When one of the robbers demanded the victim give them his wallet and phone, he refused.

Police said this is when the robber pulled out a silver handgun and hit the teen in the face with it.

As the teen lay on the floor, both men reportedly tried to take items out of his pockets, and the second suspect pulled out a knife, slashing him across the face.

The duo, dressed in camouflage and wearing masks, fled the scene on the dirt bike, though they did not make off with any proceeds,

The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, including lacerations on his chin and legs.

Nassau County Police encourages anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

