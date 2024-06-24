Teen Uses Dating Apps To Lure, Rob Victims At Knife-Point In New Cassel: Police

The teen was arrested on Sunday, June 23 for two New Cassel incidents, Nassau County Police said.

His arrest came following an investigation, which found that the unnamed 15-year-old boy used a dating app to arrange meetings with other boys on at least two occasions — on Friday, June 14, and on Friday, June 21.

However, once the two met at the prearranged location, the teen would get into his victim’s car, pull out a knife, and threaten to stab the date unless they took him to an ATM to withdraw money.

Fearing for their lives, the victims would give the teen money or their personal items.

Police said the teen would then leave the car and flee the scene.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery;

Kidnapping;

Grand larceny;

Menacing;

Criminal possession of a weapon; and

Petit larceny.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, June 24.

Additionally, police encouraged anyone who may also be a victim of the teen to contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6353 or dial 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

