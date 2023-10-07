Teen Killed After Crashing Into Tree In Mineola

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in Mineola.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in Mineola, Nassau County Police Third Precinct officers responded to a 911 call for two vehicles committing multiple larcenies from automobiles in the Carle Place and Westbury areas.

Officers located the two vehicles and attempted to perform a vehicle and traffic stop at the intersection of Lexington Street and Carl Road.

Both vehicles refused to stop and fled northbound on Carl Road, then westbound on East Jericho Turnpike.

A short while later one of the vehicles, a 2019 Jeep Latitude, lost control and struck a tree at Parkside Drive and East Jericho Turnpike.

The occupants of the vehicle, both teenagers, were transported by Nassau County Police Department Ambulances to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile passenger was pronounced dead by hospital staff around 2:30 a.m.

The driver was admitted to the hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries and was placed under arrest. He will be arraigned when medically practical.

The investigation is ongoing.

The New York State Attorney Generals Office has been notified.

